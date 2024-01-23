Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 15,708,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,377,336. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.