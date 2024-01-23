Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $1,226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.68 and a 200 day moving average of $932.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

