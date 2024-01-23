Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. 1,923,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

