Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 671,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,845. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $322.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

