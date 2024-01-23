Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. 1,888,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,475. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.98. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

