Signaturefd LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378,607 shares of company stock worth $352,374,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.