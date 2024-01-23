Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.67.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,869. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.