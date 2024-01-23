Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 860 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 860 ($10.93) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 846.57 ($10.76).
In other Beazley news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,397.31). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
