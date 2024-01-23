Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 860 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 860 ($10.93) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 846.57 ($10.76).

BEZ traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 526 ($6.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,991. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,287.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 290.63. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.90.

In other Beazley news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,397.31). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

