HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.5% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 791,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.0% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 23,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of META traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,959,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average is $320.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $390.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

