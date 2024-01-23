S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $447.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

