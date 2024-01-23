Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.05.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.34. 8,644,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,571. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

