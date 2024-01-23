Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8,502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 6,719,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,487. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

