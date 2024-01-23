Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 2,239,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.