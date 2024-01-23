Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Diageo by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,971. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

