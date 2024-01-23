Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 361,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,442. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.