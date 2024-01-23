Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

TD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 1,451,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,525. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.