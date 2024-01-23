Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. 1,753,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

