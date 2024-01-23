Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

