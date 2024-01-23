GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE:GATX traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,834. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

