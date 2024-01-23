Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,855. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.