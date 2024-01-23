Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 2,633,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,695. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.