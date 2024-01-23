Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.