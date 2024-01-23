Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 808,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. 2,873,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,400. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

