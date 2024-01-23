Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,123,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,027. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.