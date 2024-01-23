Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

Shares of IQV traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 973,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,879. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

