Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. 1,545,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

