Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000.

VT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,716. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

