Signaturefd LLC Purchases 38,281 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 5,796,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

