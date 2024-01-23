Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $241.02. 3,009,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.