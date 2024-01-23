Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,763,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $88,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.