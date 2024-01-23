Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $137,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,065,000 after purchasing an additional 409,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 11,730,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

