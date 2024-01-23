Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.7 %

LMT traded down $17.12 on Tuesday, hitting $441.64. 1,539,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

