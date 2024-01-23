CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $38.25 million and $3.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.19 or 1.00083572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00204612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003815 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04950057 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,143,924.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

