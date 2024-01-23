Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells 23,590 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles S. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 297,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

