Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $15,676.05 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

