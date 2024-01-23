GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.80 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.