Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $136,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

