Camden National Bank Buys 964 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 362,115 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $82.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.