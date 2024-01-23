D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 121,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 123.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 213.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 25,394,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833,723. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

