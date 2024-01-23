Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 3,060 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9,562.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,650. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.