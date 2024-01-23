The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 3,022,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,611. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

