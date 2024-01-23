Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPTL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 2,858,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,760. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

