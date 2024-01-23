Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 2,848,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

