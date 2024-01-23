Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 4,974,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

