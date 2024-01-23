Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 862 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.48. 6,349,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,792. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

