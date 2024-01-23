Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 485,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,999. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
