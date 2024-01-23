Daniels&Tansey LLP Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 403,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

