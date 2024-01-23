Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $7.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 188.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 266,474 shares during the period.

JCPB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 516,854 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

