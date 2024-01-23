Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 3,319,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

