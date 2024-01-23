Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

